Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of URBN stock opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,197 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,979 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,444 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

