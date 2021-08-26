Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 135,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,040. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

