Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.94% from the stock’s previous close.
URBN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:URBN traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 135,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,040. Urban Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 998.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Read More: Put Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.