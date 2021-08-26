Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 33,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,789,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.
URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24.
In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.
Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.