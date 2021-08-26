Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $35.31 and last traded at $35.62. Approximately 33,223 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,789,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.05.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth $2,940,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $426,000. 63.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.