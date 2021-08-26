Utrust (UTK) Price Tops $0.42

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Utrust has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Utrust coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market cap of $190.06 million and $13.84 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.81 or 0.00052506 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014009 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00052605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00757324 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.33 or 0.00098036 BTC.

About Utrust

UTK is a coin. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

