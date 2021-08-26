Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $18.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. decreased their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In other Utz Brands news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

