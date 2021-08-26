V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in V.F. by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. has a 1 year low of $63.62 and a 1 year high of $90.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

