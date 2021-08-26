V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,872 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,950 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in V.F. were worth $10,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,576,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,283,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,785,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,821,055,000 after purchasing an additional 573,399 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,047,797 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,020,000 after purchasing an additional 56,875 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total transaction of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. V.F. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.57. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $63.62 and a 52-week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

