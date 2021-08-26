V-ID (VIDT) Achieves Market Cap of $45.71 Million

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, V-ID has traded up 65.5% against the dollar. One V-ID coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. V-ID has a market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00053415 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003030 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014443 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00054012 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.43 or 0.00768201 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00099092 BTC.
V-ID Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “
V-ID Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.
