V-Tw Holdings, Llc Sells 34,448 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 34,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $706,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 20th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,157 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $441,145.87.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 1,743 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $35,034.30.
NYSE:VZIO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.24. 4,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,837. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.44.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $286,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter worth $4,128,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 26,938 shares in the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VZIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
About VIZIO
VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.
