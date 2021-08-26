Vai Price Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Vai has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $85.46 million and $1.60 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00052101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00119045 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.29 or 0.00152032 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,830.71 or 0.99875106 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $472.76 or 0.01008246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.55 or 0.06704199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.