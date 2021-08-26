Vai (VAI) Trading Down 1.7% This Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001703 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vai has a total market cap of $86.79 million and $1.87 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00051488 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.52 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,016.20 or 1.00191418 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.66 or 0.01034937 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.17 or 0.06410405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

