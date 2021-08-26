Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vale were worth $14,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

VALE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upped their price objective on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.42.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

