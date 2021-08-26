Validity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.05 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Validity has a total market capitalization of $27.83 million and approximately $10.05 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Validity coin can now be bought for $6.35 or 0.00013511 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00011456 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.86 or 0.00342131 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (CRYPTO:VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,382,581 coins and its circulating supply is 4,381,485 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

