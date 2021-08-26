Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Value Exchange International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEII) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 29th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:VEII traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,831. Value Exchange International has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.22.

Get Value Exchange International alerts:

Value Exchange International Company Profile

Value Exchange International, Inc engages in the business of credit card processing and merchant-acquiring services. It offers internet protocol processing services in Asia to bank card-accepting merchants. The firm offers software and hardware solutions. The company was founded by Benny Lee on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Value Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.