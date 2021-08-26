VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $3,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 94,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter.

ITM stock opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.98. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

