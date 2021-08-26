VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Shares Sold by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.84. 5,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,519. VanEck Vectors Intermediate Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $52.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.98.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

