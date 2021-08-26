Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $72,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.47. 1,197,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,043. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.02. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

