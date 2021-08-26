Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VWOB) fell 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.71 and last traded at $79.75. 119,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 288,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.73.

