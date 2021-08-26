Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.53% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $806,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 772,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,305 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.15. The stock had a trading volume of 275,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.20. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.