Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 840.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177,865 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 1.40% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $248,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after acquiring an additional 301,008 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,610,000 after purchasing an additional 76,995 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,826,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.15. The company had a trading volume of 275,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,688. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.