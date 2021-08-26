Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Hits New 1-Year High at $95.81

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.81 and last traded at $95.61, with a volume of 3663 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.18.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.00.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BFT Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.