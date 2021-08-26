Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Firestone Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 6.3% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 854,028 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 1,385,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.98.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

