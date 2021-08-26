Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,789,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,753,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $557,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 501,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,432,000 after purchasing an additional 377,426 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,248,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 61,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,751 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 65,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.57. 1,385,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,490,401. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

