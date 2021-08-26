Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lifted by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,321,334 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 8.3% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Creative Planning owned 4.51% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $4,653,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 304,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 21,740 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 18,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.93. 4,918,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.84.

