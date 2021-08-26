Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542,402 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954,095 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

VEA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $51.93. 4,918,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.