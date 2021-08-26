Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403,853 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 11.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $208,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,489,122. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

