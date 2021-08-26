Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $50.81. 10,139,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,882,504. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.28.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

