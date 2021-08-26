Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 62,298 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 70,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $51.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

