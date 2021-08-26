Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,877 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.4% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.1% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.51. The stock had a trading volume of 199,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,292. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.87.

