Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Daniels&Tansey LLP

Daniels&Tansey LLP increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Daniels&Tansey LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Daniels&Tansey LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.72. 17,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,959. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $303.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

