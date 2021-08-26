Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $301.45. 594,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,450. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.85 and a fifty-two week high of $303.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

