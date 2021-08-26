Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.52% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,813,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,450. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.06. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $303.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

