Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.5% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.10. 655,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.44. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71.

