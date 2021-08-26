Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,547 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,013% compared to the average volume of 588 call options.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.10. The company had a trading volume of 654,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,952. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.44.

