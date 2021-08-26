Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCIT) were down 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $95.18 and last traded at $95.25. Approximately 1,730,355 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,297,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.41.

