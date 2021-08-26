Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,573,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299,350 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Creative Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 6.94% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $1,721,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.08. 141,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,627. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $210.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

