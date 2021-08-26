Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Emerson Wealth LLC

Emerson Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises 10.1% of Emerson Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Emerson Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $209.58. 5,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,265. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $149.63 and a 12-month high of $210.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.20.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

