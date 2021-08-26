Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,126,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,250 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 17.52% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $1,043,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLV. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.70. 144,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,476. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.80 and a 12-month high of $114.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.46.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.