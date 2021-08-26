Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Truepoint Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 10.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Truepoint Inc. owned 1.60% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $180,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,572. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $247.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.