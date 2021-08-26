Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Truepoint Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 10.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 1.60% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $180,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 39,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOT traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $245.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,572. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $171.02 and a 12 month high of $247.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.