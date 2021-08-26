Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Position Lessened by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,065,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375,067 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $108,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,888,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,664. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.96. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.