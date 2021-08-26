Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 6.27% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $2,540,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. 1,972,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,837,080. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.