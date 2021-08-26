Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Increased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,894,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122,178 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 8.6% of Truepoint Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned 0.38% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $155,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,814 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,363,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,630,000 after purchasing an additional 504,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,215,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,374,000 after purchasing an additional 109,008 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,202,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,388. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.99 and a fifty-two week high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

