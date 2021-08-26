Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,709,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055,162 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 2.36% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $968,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $157,039,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 168.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,920,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,857,000 after buying an additional 1,204,927 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,062,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,760,000. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,727.0% during the second quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,300,000 after buying an additional 411,693 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $82.54. 5,142,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,882. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.67. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

