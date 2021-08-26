Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,535 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $27,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $90,606,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18,829.2% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,009,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,973 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $57,083,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,909,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,760,000 after purchasing an additional 242,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $47,456,000.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $222.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,077. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

