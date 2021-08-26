Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.37. 274,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,524. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.83. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.88 and a one year high of $228.87.

