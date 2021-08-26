Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,665,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $462,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.78 on Thursday, reaching $171.96. 320,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.13 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

