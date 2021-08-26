Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 639,445 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.82% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $4,334,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after acquiring an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after acquiring an additional 57,724 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,311,000 after purchasing an additional 186,868 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $410.22. 4,697,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,841. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $295.04 and a 52 week high of $413.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

