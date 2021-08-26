Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Trimmed by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,632 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $411.02. The stock had a trading volume of 498,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,056. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $295.04 and a 1 year high of $413.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.80.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

