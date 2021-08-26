Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,181,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.3% of Creative Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 3.72% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,969,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 126,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,439,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,002,000 after purchasing an additional 32,408 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.22. 4,041,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,766,363. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.25. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

